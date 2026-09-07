AI to help TN teachers tailor lessons to learning gaps

CHENNAI: Artificial intelligence may soon help government school teachers draw up lesson plans tailored to the learning needs of individual students and groups, using classroom data entered by them.

An AI-powered teacher-support tool, VallamAI, developed by Madhi Foundation, is currently being piloted in seven districts, covering 2,100 teachers, 150 instructional coaches and around 60,000 government school students.

The tool focuses on foundational learning, where children in the same classroom can be at vastly different learning levels, a challenge commonly faced by teachers in government schools. VallamAI is designed to help teachers identify students who require additional support, understand specific learning gaps and decide on suitable remedial measures.

Teachers can assess students through speech, multiple-choice questions or by manually entering scores. The platform can then group students according to their learning levels across subjects and generate individual insights into the areas where they need support.

The system is also intended to reduce the time teachers spend on evaluation and analysing data, allowing them to focus more on instruction and remediation.

VallamAI also features an AI chatbot that teachers and instructional coaches can access through text or voice. The chatbot provides guidance based on teacher handbooks and foundational learning frameworks, helping users decide on the next course of action during classroom teaching or coaching sessions.