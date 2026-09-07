Boys’ bodies in Tirupattur well: Mom arrested

TIRUPATTUR: Cracking the case of the recovery of the decomposed bodies of two boys from an agricultural well in Alangayam of the district on August 30, the police learnt that the deceased were siblings and arrested their 25-year-old mother on Saturday for allegedly murdering them for being “an obstacle” to her extramarital relationship. Her male partner was also arrested for allegedly concealing the crime.

According to the Alangayam police, Sivagami G of Kilamarathur in Tiruvannamalai’s Jamunamarathur block is married to Settu S (32). Settu was arrested about two months ago for allegedly attempting to smuggle red sanders wood into Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Sivagami got into an extramarital relationship with Raja V (35), who is also a resident of Jamunamarathur.

Sivagami considered her two children, Pratap Kumar (5) and Prem Kumar, who was about 2.5 years old, an obstacle to her relationship with Raja and decided to kill them. As she feared that the murders would be easily traced if committed in Jamunamarathur, she took her children to Bethur in Alangayam and pushed them into the well, the police said.

On August 30, on information from local residents, the Alangayam police recovered the bodies. While the police were holding inquiries, a resident from Jamunamarathur shared with them his suspicion of Sivagami having committed the murder. Subsequent inquiries revealed Sivagami pushed her children into the well on August 27, the police said.