CM Vijay as PM candidate not TVK’s official stand: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

COIMBATORE: Reacting to the TVK MLAs projecting Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as the prime ministerial candidate for 2029 Lok Sabha polls, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday said such remarks should not be construed as the party’s official stand.

Addressing the media at Coimbatore International Airport, Thirumavalavan said no prominent TVK minister has stated that Vijay should be projected as the PM candidate. He added that such remarks reflect the sentiments and aspirations of some party cadre.

“Currently, there is no need to talk about the PM candidature when the election is only in 2029. We should not make this an issue. North Indian media, without any reason, has included Vijay in the PM race instead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, UP CM Yogi Adityanath or Bihar ex-CM Nitish Kumar. TVK cadre are happy as a survey found support for Vijay as a PM candidate,” Thirumavalavan said.

On the alliance meeting convened by the TVK on September 9, Thirumavalavan said the VCK would attend the meeting, which will be held at the TVK office in the presence of Vijay.

“Apart from the parties that are part of the state ministry, a few other parties have also been invited. The agenda will be prepared by the TVK,” he stated.