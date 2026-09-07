CMCH implements one-time patient registration system

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has implemented HMIS 3.0 (Health Management Information System), a digital upgrade to modernise public healthcare data collection, analysis, and clinical workflow.

The goal of this feature is to eliminate long hospital queues and stop duplicate record creation by generating a single, lifetime Unique Patient ID card for every patient through their Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers, so they can get treatment at all the government medical facilities without obtaining separate OP registrations. Doctors can also access medical reports of the concerned patient through their ABHA numbers provided one time.

Multiple alternative registration pathways and dedicated manpower have been deployed at CMCH, so that patients can complete registration and proceed to the OP department without avoidable delay.

Six dedicated OP registration counters are operational for OP registration and facilitation of Aadhaar - ABHA-linked requirements, including OTP-enabled processes. Patients who are unable to receive OTP are provided alternative support through available biometric and fingerprint authentication, such as ration cards. Patients can approach the OP registration counters with available details (Aadhaar number), where staff assist them to complete the required process and obtain OP registration.

To assist patients, ten nursing students have been deployed. Similarly, anybody can generate their OP registration using the eNalam application. Two additional counters have been arranged exclusively to facilitate printing of OP tickets generated through the mobile application, according to the sources.

"The OP ticket can be generated on the patient's mobile phone in around two minutes, followed by printing in around one additional minute, enabling the patient to proceed to the concerned outpatient department.

The officials appointed to monitor the process are continuously monitoring the OP registration flow on a daily basis, identifying operational bottlenecks and coordinating with concerned staff to ensure that patients are registered and directed to appropriate outpatient departments without avoidable delay.

Once the patient is ready with the required details, the registration can be completed easily. The hospital has planned to place placards across the campus to make aware of public aware about the registration process," said an official.