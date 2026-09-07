Collector tells consultants to prepare river tourism proposals in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The district administration is gearing up to implement the river tourism project in Tiruchy, a proposal announced by the Finance Minister Marie Wilson in the State Budget. Collector Pratik Tayal, along with tourism department officials, held a meeting with consultants recently to discuss the proposed launch of river tourism on the Cauvery.

Though the project has been announced for the Cauvery stretch from Hogenakkal to Srirangam, activities can be launched only on select stretches where suitable facilities can be developed to attract visitors, officials said.

When contacted, Tayal said the administration had asked the consultants to prepare a couple of project proposals. The next round of discussions will be held after the consultants submit the proposals.

The finance minister had proposed introducing river tourism along the Cauvery, Vaigai and Thamirabarani with an allocation of Rs 53 crore. The project will cover the Vaigai in Madurai, and the Thamirabarani from Papanasam to Tirunelveli.

Activities would include boat rides, eco-trails along riverbanks, cultural and heritage tours, adventure sports such as rafting, extended river cruises, etc.