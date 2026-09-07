Despite Madras HC order, TN forest department yet to allow vehicles via Kalhatti Ghat Road

NILGIRIS: Despite the Madras High Court's direction to permit up to 200 tourist vehicles daily on the Masinagudi-Ooty route via Kalhatti Ghat Road between 10 am and 4 pm, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is yet to implement the order, drawing strong criticism from traders, cottage, bakery and hotel owners.

Traders said the continued restriction has effectively curtailed tourist arrivals in Masinagudi and severely affected their livelihoods.

Barricades have been placed at Masinagudi junction, with a few policemen deployed on duty to turn back tourists heading to Ooty via the Kalhatti road.

However, sources in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) said steps were being taken to establish a permanent check-post at Mavanalla to regulate the entry of vehicles. CCTV cameras would also be installed at the check-posts to monitor and record the number of vehicles entering the area and ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions as per the court's direction. Citing these reasons, the Forest Department said it was yet to allow tourist vehicles through the Kalhatti Ghat Road.

"We are in discussion, and we will allow the vehicles through the Kalhatti road on Tuesday or Wednesday," said a Forest Department official.

However, Masinagudi residents said the Forest Department would not be able to set up the CCTV cameras and permanent checkpost within the next two days, as no work had been undertaken even a week after the court's order.