Despite Madras HC order, TN forest department yet to allow vehicles via Kalhatti Ghat Road

NILGIRIS: Despite the Madras High Court's direction to permit up to 200 tourist vehicles daily on the Masinagudi-Ooty route via Kalhatti Ghat Road between 10 am and 4 pm, the Tamil Nadu Forest Department is yet to implement the order, drawing strong criticism from traders, cottage, bakery and hotel owners.
Traders said the continued restriction has effectively curtailed tourist arrivals in Masinagudi and severely affected their livelihoods.
Barricades have been placed at Masinagudi junction, with a few policemen deployed on duty to turn back tourists heading to Ooty via the Kalhatti road.
However, sources in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) said steps were being taken to establish a permanent check-post at Mavanalla to regulate the entry of vehicles. CCTV cameras would also be installed at the check-posts to monitor and record the number of vehicles entering the area and ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions as per the court's direction. Citing these reasons, the Forest Department said it was yet to allow tourist vehicles through the Kalhatti Ghat Road.
"We are in discussion, and we will allow the vehicles through the Kalhatti road on Tuesday or Wednesday," said a Forest Department official.
However, Masinagudi residents said the Forest Department would not be able to set up the CCTV cameras and permanent checkpost within the next two days, as no work had been undertaken even a week after the court's order.
A Nazir, president of the Masinagudi Samathuva Viyabarikal Sangam, told TNIE that tourist spots across the Nilgiris were witnessing a heavy influx of visitors due to the continuous weekend holidays, while Masinagudi remained deserted because of the restrictions.
"Since the forest department is yet to implement the order, it amounts to contempt of court. We will urge the district administration to file a status report before the court and seek an increase in the permitted timings and number of vehicles. Allowing only 200 vehicles is too restrictive and the quota can be reached very quickly," said Nazir.
A resort owner said bookings had fallen drastically due to the decline in tourist arrivals in Masinagudi. As a result, staff, particularly tribal employees working as cooks, housekeeping workers and security personnel, were left without work.
"Since Masinagudi is close to the tri-junction of three states, many tourists from Kerala and Karnataka reach Ooty via Masinagudi and the Kalhatti Ghat Road. If they take the Gudalur route, it is time-consuming due to the longer distance and traffic congestion," he said.