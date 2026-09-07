Don’t worry over losing party posts, everyone will get responsibility: Nehru to DMK seniors

TIRUCHY: DMK Principal Secretary and former minister K N Nehru on Sunday said senior party functionaries need not worry about losing organisational posts as the party undergoes restructuring, assuring that responsibilities would be assigned to everyone as directed by party president M K Stalin.

Nehru was addressing a joint executive committee meeting of the DMK’s Tiruchy central, east, north and district units at Kalaignar Arivalayam on Sunday. The meeting was held as part of the party’s ongoing organisational restructuring, in the presence of newly-appointed district in-charges Velusamy and Vedasandur Saminathan.

Nehru said the party had secured a 100% victory in all elections in Tiruchy after Stalin became DMK president, but lost seven constituencies in the 2026 Assembly election. He urged functionaries to work together to regain the lost seats.

He also said the party leadership had decided to restructure the corporation-level organisation, with area secretaries replacing the post of city secretary and appealed for full cooperation to the new office-bearers and unity.

Former minister and DMK Tiruchy South district secretary Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the party would remain a “protective shield” for its cadre whether in power or in opposition.

“Like the banyan tree that is the DMK, nobody can shake the party,” Mahesh said, adding that he and Nehru would stand together whenever the party faced a challenge. He urged cadres to work under Nehru’s leadership.