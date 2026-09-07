Edappadi K Palaniswami asks district secretaries to gear up for polls

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday advised district secretaries to intensify grassroots-level interaction with the public and keep the organisation election-ready for the bypolls and local body elections. During the consultative meeting of district secretaries at the party headquarters, Palaniswami stressed the need to strengthen the party machinery and remain prepared for elections, sources said.

According to a party release, Palaniswami reviewed organisational activities and issued directions on the arrangements to mark the 117th birth anniversary of former CM CN Annadurai. Speaking to reporters, AIADMK leader KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said this was the second meeting of district secretaries since the Assembly elections. On the first 100 days of the TVK government, Bhalaji alleged that the administration was being driven largely by “reels and advertisements”.

Of the 85 district secretaries, 84 attended the meeting. The absence of rebel leaders SP Velumani and Natham R Viswanathan was notable. Asked about their absence, AIADMK leader KP Munusamy told reporters not to concern themselves with the party’s internal affairs.