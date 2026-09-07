International Vulture Awareness Day observed in TN's Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: As part of International Vulture Awareness Day, Arulagam, an NGO, in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife Biology at Government Arts College, Ooty, and volunteers from State Street, organised a series of awareness events from September 1 to 6 across the Nilgiris and surrounding areas.

To foster awareness among the younger generations, quiz, elocution and painting competitions were held for college students, with certificates awarded to the participants. Participants also signed a pledge banner supporting vulture conservation. Dr B Ramakrishnan, head of the Department of Wildlife Biology, addressed the gathering on the ecological significance of vultures.

On September 6, a 'Vulture Trophy' volleyball tournament was organised in Anaikatti village to emphasise the importance of creating a 'Vulture Safe Zone'. The event was presided over by Sigur Range Forest Officer Suresh Babu, while Paulraj, village headman of Anaikatti, coordinated the proceedings.

Using sports as a platform to unite the youth, the initiative raised awareness about ensuring that naturally-dead livestock carcasses remain safe food sources for vultures, while highlighting the crucial cooperation needed from the public, particularly cattle rearers.