Kin protest with 7-year-old’s body near Paramathi Velur in Tamil Nadu, cite improper treatment

NAMAKKAL: Relatives of a seven-year-old girl who died while undergoing treatment in Puducherry staged a road blockade with her body on the Karur-Namakkal National Highway near Paramathi Velur on Sunday, alleging that improper treatment at a private hospital led to complications and her death.

The deceased was identified as K Kaviksha of Poyyeri, a Class 3 student at a government primary school in Kuppuchipalayam.

According to her family, she suffered a fracture in her ankle while playing at school on August 24 and was taken to a private hospital in Paramathi Velur, where a plaster cast was applied.

The family alleged that she then developed severe pain in the leg. After being taken to other hospitals, she was advised to undergo treatment at Namakkal. Doctors at a private hospital there reportedly informed the family that her right leg had suffered extensive damage. Kaviksha was later admitted to JIPMER in Puducherry on August 30, where her right leg was amputated up to the knee, according to her family. She died during treatment on September 5.

After her death, her family placed the body in front of the private hospital in Paramathi Velur and demanded action against the doctor, alleging improper treatment. They claimed that the hospital failed to provide a response, residents from Poyyeri and Kuppuchipalayam also joined the protest.

The protesters later moved to the Karur-Namakkal National Highway and staged a road blockade with the body, disrupting traffic for an hour. Namakkal Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish Ashok held talks with the protesters and assured them that action would be taken against the doctor if the allegations were established. The body was sent to the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Two kids aged eight and four run over by lorry

Dharmapuri: Two children — H Kadirvel (8), and his brother H Sanjiv (4) were killed in a road accident near Maravadi on Sunday morning. According to police sources, K Harikrishnan (30), a daily wage worker from Kamaraj Nagar was visiting his mother’s home in Gettur with his two children Kadirvel and Sanjiv. After the visit, he was returning home along NH44 when he lost control of his vehicle, which fell on the road. While Harikrishnan was flung to the roadside, his two children were lying on the road and were run over by an oncoming lorry, both dying on the spot, police said. After the accident, the driver fled.