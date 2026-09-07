LoP Udhayanidhi hits back after TN CM Vijay targets DMK over corruption

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday hit back at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s corruption allegations against the DMK, accusing him of making unsubstantiated claims and ducking questions on law and order.

Speaking after the Assembly proceedings, Udhayanidhi said Vijay spent the opening minutes of his reply addressing the police department but then shifted to allegations against the DMK without offering evidence.

“He levelled baseless allegations against us without any proof,” Udhayanidhi said, claiming the Opposition was denied an opportunity to respond.

Udhayanidhi said the DMK listened to Vijay’s speech before walking out, alleging that the Chief Minister failed to answer questions on law and order.

“He did not answer any of the questions we asked regarding law and order. He only used diversion tactics,” he said.

He also took exception to Vijay invoking the Sarkaria Commission and MISA to attack the DMK. “He went back to 1970. He is talking about the Sarkaria Commission and MISA. What does he know about the Sarkaria Commission?” Udhayanidhi asked.

Turning the spotlight on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Udhayanidhi cited cases involving Vijay and his ministers and questioned their standing to attack the DMK.

“There is an Income Tax case against the Chief Minister himself. There is an Enforcement Directorate case against the PWD Minister. There are cases against all the ministers of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. What qualification do they have to question us?” he said.

Udhayanidhi also questioned the use of ED allegations as political ammunition, saying an agency’s claims could not be treated as proof.