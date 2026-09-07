Madurai Municipal Corporation steps up desilting & drainage works as rain triggers waterlogging

MADURAI: The Madurai Municipal Corporation has stepped up desilting and drainage maintenance works, besides keeping additional motor pumps ready to tackle water stagnation during heavy rain. Madurai district as such has been receiving sporadic rainfall for the past couple of days, which has caused severe waterlogging across the city.

Seventy-three low-lying hotspots have been identified across the city based on waterlogging reported over the past three years.

Waterlogging continues, especially tin the core and extension areas of the city, despite series of measures taken up by the city corporation,

M Prasanna, a resident of Ward 100, alleged that even a few minutes of rain causes open drains to overflow, with sewage breaching into houses.

We have to literally remove the sewage using buckets and vessels for hours during and after the rain. We have been complaining about the issue for years, but it remains unaddressed by the Corporation,” Prasanna said.

Echoing similar concern, M Sellapandian, an activist and resident from Sellur, said “The rainfall causes frequent clogging in decades-old UGD which leads to sewage overflow frequently. The corporation should take a series of steps to permanently address the issues.”

Corporation Commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the civic body was closely monitoring the identified vulnerable locations and carrying out regular maintenance to prevent flooding.

The Corporation has procured 10 mini-excavators in addition to five existing machines for repeated desilting of open drains. Two robotic excavators are also being deployed to desilt 13 canals across the city. One of the machines is being used to remove water hyacinth from the Vandiyur Canal.