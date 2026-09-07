Non-availability of quality clay leaves idol makers in two TN hamlets in a fix

TIRUCHY: With only a week left for Vinayagar Chaturthi, over 40 artisan families in Mela Kondaiyampettai and Keela Kondaiyampettai are racing against time to make idols amid a shortage of quality clay, dwindling availability of river and quality pond sand.

The artisans, known for making traditional clay pots and small Vinayagar idols, said the clay available from a desilted pond at Inamkulathur is insufficient and of inferior quality. Though the district administration has permitted them to collect clay and sand from the site, the artisans said the material contains excessive sludge and has poor holding capacity, making it difficult to mould durable idols.

“This year, at least, we have been permitted by the PWD to collect clay and sand from the desilted pond. But the quantity is not enough and the quality is also not good. There is too much sludge and the clay does not have the holding capacity we need,” said S R K Ramu (47), president of the local potters’ association.

The problem is particularly significant for the two hamlets, which have traditionally depended on the Cauvery and Kollidam river system for quality clay and sand. Ramu said the material sourced from the riverbed was preferred by artisans as it helped produce pots and idols that were less prone to cracking.

“Mela Kondaiyampettai and Keela Kondaiyampettai are known for their clay pots because the sand and clay sourced from the Cauvery and Kollidam river are of good quality. The material does not develop cracks easily. We used to get the best clay from here, but now we are barred from accessing it,” he said.

With access to river sources restricted, artisans have been forced to procure clay from private agricultural lands in Thuraiyur, Musiri and Lalgudi. The arrangement has added to both transportation and procurement expenses, squeezing the margins of small-scale artisans.

Ramu said the shortage had been particularly difficult during previous festivals. “Last Pongal, the situation was even worse. We could not get enough clay. This time, we have managed to get around 10 truckloads of desilted material from the pond, but it is still not sufficient for our requirements,” he said.

Another artisan, B Venkatesan, said the hamlets were not major producers of large idols and were primarily known for smaller idols and traditional clay products.

“Our hamlet is known for small idols, mostly less than 1.5 feet, which are sold locally in Tiruchy. Most of our work involves making clay pots and fire pots (theechattis) for Amman festivals across Tiruchy, Perambalur and Ariyalur,” he said.