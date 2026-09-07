Over 20% hike in power use? EB to now check meter readings across TN before billing you

CHENNAI: In a move that will come as relief to consumers across the state, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has decided to check meter readings at households recording an unusual spike in electricity consumption before issuing bills. The new mechanism has been initiated after a spate of complaints in recent months over unusually high electricity bills.
According to a circular, dated September 5, issued by TNPDCL’s accounts branch and accessed by TNIE, the new system will initially cover domestic consumers who recorded consumption exceeding 500 units in July or August 2026.
For these consumers, if the reading recorded in the September or October billing cycle is over 20% higher than that of the previous cycle, the system will stop the bill from being generated automatically. TNPDCL officials will first have to verify the meter reading and consumption before the bill is released.
For instance, if a consumer recorded a consumption of 600 units in July/August 2026, their next bill will be held pending verification if the consumption for September/October 2026 is recorded as crossing 720 units.
Officials have been given three working days to complete the verification.
Reading to be corrected immediately or by next working day: TNPDCL
If the inspection finds that the meter was read incorrectly, the assessment has to be corrected immediately or by the next working day, the circular stated.
The level of officer required to inspect the service connection will depend on the extent of the variation in consumption. TNPDCL has also warned of disciplinary action against assessment and inspecting officials if negligence or incorrect readings are found to have resulted in abnormal bills.
The additional check will not apply where meter readings are captured automatically through cable or Bluetooth-based systems.
If a consumer continues to dispute the recorded consumption even after field verification, data from the meter can be downloaded and examined by TNPDCL’s Meter Relay Testing (MRT) wing. The existing rules on payment of electricity charges by the due date will, however, continue to apply.
In July, TNPDCL ordered a state-wide reinspection of 3.7 lakh domestic connections after they recorded sharp increases in consumption over the previous billing cycle. The utility had also acknowledged instances of faulty meters, incorrect readings and lapses in field verification.