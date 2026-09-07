Over 20% hike in power use? EB to now check meter readings across TN before billing you

CHENNAI: In a move that will come as relief to consumers across the state, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has decided to check meter readings at households recording an unusual spike in electricity consumption before issuing bills. The new mechanism has been initiated after a spate of complaints in recent months over unusually high electricity bills.

According to a circular, dated September 5, issued by TNPDCL’s accounts branch and accessed by TNIE, the new system will initially cover domestic consumers who recorded consumption exceeding 500 units in July or August 2026.

For these consumers, if the reading recorded in the September or October billing cycle is over 20% higher than that of the previous cycle, the system will stop the bill from being generated automatically. TNPDCL officials will first have to verify the meter reading and consumption before the bill is released.

For instance, if a consumer recorded a consumption of 600 units in July/August 2026, their next bill will be held pending verification if the consumption for September/October 2026 is recorded as crossing 720 units.

Officials have been given three working days to complete the verification.