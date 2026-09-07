Power generation begins at 660 MW unit 1 of Udangudi thermal plant in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: The Unit 1 of the Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (USTPP) in Thoothukudi district has begun the production of electricity for commercial purposes as it achieved connection with the power grid. The installed power capacity of Tamil Nadu has gone up slightly as the new 660 MW unit started production.

The Udangudi plant successfully achieved the required Commercial Operations Declaration (COD) standards on Saturday. The officials of the TNPGCL celebrated the moment as the state included a new thermal power unit of 660 MW capacity.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) Managing Director Govinda Rao said, “We achieved the Commercial Operations Declaration (COD) by 4.16 pm on Saturday. As per the Grid code and ERC regulations, the power plant should run with full load for 72 hours without any interruption in order to be considered as a reliable source and counted in the national grid,” he said.

According to the officials, the countdown of the 72-hour mandatory trial run of the Unit 1 with full load started by 4.16 pm on September 2, and was successfully completed by 4.16 pm on Saturday. The electricity generation touched 709 MW, marking the reliability of the unit for commercial operations, the official added.