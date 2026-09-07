Renovated convict ward at CMCH awaits minister's date for inauguration

COIMBATORE: Even after completion of repair and renovation works, the convict ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has not been opened for use and police personnel are still forced to monitor convicts admitted in the general ward among the public.
The convict ward, which is fully equipped and ready for inauguration, has been left unoccupied for the past one week allegedly awaiting a minister to come and inaugurate the facility, hospital sources said.
The Coimbatore Central Prison houses over 2,000 inmates and those requiring medical care beyond first aid at the prison hospital are admitted to the CMCH, which has a separate convict ward located next to the paediatric ward.
It has adequate space to accommodate at least 10 prisoners and eight police personnel, with bed facilities, toilets and restrooms for Armed Reserve personnel. Since it is in a separate building, police were able to provide full security. But due to renovation work, admitted inmates were shifted to general wards for the past four months. Security was stepped up after a prisoner escaped from the hospital on June 12.
As the convict ward was closed for renovation, police personnel were forced to monitor convicts admitted in the general ward among the public. TNIE had published a report regarding this on August 2.
Subsequently, works were expedited and completed a week ago. However, police personnel said the situation of guarding prisoners in general wards has not changed as the ward is yet to be inaugurated.
For each prisoner, four police personnel are deployed — two keeping vigil while two others rest until they switch. However, there are no beds for them and they rest sitting on chairs.
On Sunday, TNIE visited the ward. The entire campus was fully fenced and the building was partitioned for prisoners and police. It is fully furnished and ready for occupation.When asked, a senior CMCH official said the inauguration date will be fixed based on the availability of the district in-charge minister. The official said they expect the minister to give a date at the earliest and till then the ward will not be opened.