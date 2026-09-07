Renovated convict ward at CMCH awaits minister's date for inauguration

COIMBATORE: Even after completion of repair and renovation works, the convict ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has not been opened for use and police personnel are still forced to monitor convicts admitted in the general ward among the public.

The convict ward, which is fully equipped and ready for inauguration, has been left unoccupied for the past one week allegedly awaiting a minister to come and inaugurate the facility, hospital sources said.

The Coimbatore Central Prison houses over 2,000 inmates and those requiring medical care beyond first aid at the prison hospital are admitted to the CMCH, which has a separate convict ward located next to the paediatric ward.

It has adequate space to accommodate at least 10 prisoners and eight police personnel, with bed facilities, toilets and restrooms for Armed Reserve personnel. Since it is in a separate building, police were able to provide full security. But due to renovation work, admitted inmates were shifted to general wards for the past four months. Security was stepped up after a prisoner escaped from the hospital on June 12.