Sanitation worker alleges caste discrimination by Kambur panchayat secretary in Madurai

MADURAI: A sanitation worker from the Scheduled Caste community has petitioned the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), alleging caste discrimination, intimidation and human rights violations by the secretary of Kambur panchayat in Melur taluk.

The petitioner, Sasikala, said she had been working as a sanitation worker in the panchayat for the past eight years. In her petition, she alleged that the panchayat secretary, Rupa, who assumed charge on July 17, had been discriminating against sanitation workers belonging to the SC community.

According to Sasikala, the secretary allegedly told sanitation workers on July 21 that workers belonging to the MBC community should not be allowed to work in a Dalit settlement and that only SC workers should be assigned work there.

She further alleged that on July 24, the secretary forced her to pick up her footwear and place it inside the panchayat office after making caste-based remarks. The workers were also allegedly threatened and forced to use a separate drinking-water container, amounting to the practice of a double tumbler system.

Though complaints were submitted to the district administration and Kottampatti police, no action had been taken, she added.

Speaking to TNIE, Kottampatti Block Development Officer P Ramamoorthi said he was aware of the petition and would commence an inquiry on Monday as per procedure.