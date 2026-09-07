Tamil Nadu CM Vijay alleges DMK leaders collected money in name of party funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused the DMK of corruption involving party funds.
Vijay claimed that the ED had named former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.
He also alleged that the Sarkaria Commission report, constituted in 1976 to probe allegations against the then DMK government, and its examination of the Veeranam drinking water project had accused former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi of misusing his official position.
Citing the report, Vijay said allegations had been raised over the award of the contract for manufacture and supply of pipes to Satyanarayana Brothers for the project, valued at over Rs 16 crore. He said the report referred to an alleged demand for a 2.5% commission and payments totalling around Rs 29 lakh in several instalments between 1970 and 1974.
Vijay further said the report contained allegations that then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had used his official position to facilitate the award of the contract and exerted pressure on then Chief Engineer Hussain over the tender amount. He repeatedly stressed that he was citing allegations recorded in the Commission report and not making fresh charges on behalf of his government.
Vijay cited an ED communication concerning alleged manipulation of MAWS tenders where the agency had alleged that contractors were made to pay between 7.5% and 10% of the value of contracts as bribes, with some of the collections described in records as “party funds”.
Vijay further alleged that the ED had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds and claimed that Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Senthil Balaji had collected money in the name of party funds.
He also criticised the DMK over alleged remarks by one of its leaders that people who did not vote for the party should die.
“A DMK leader said that people who don't vote for them should die. The same people have been voting for them for the last 50 years. I ask, why should the DMK remain a political party with such a mindset?” he said.
On law and order, Vijay said steps would be taken to immediately fill vacancies in the Police Department. He also said the department would be digitalised and would function independently without political interference.
Vijay appealed to people not to make defamatory remarks against women.
He said women were the main reason behind his political victory and asserted that he would not tolerate abusive language against them.
“Before anyone speaks in such a manner, they should think of the women in their own family. Women are the main reason behind my political victory. I will not tolerate any abusive language against women. There can be harsh political criticism, but there should not be any defamatory remarks against women,” CM Vijay said.
His remarks came amid a row over alleged comments by Udhayanidhi Stalin about actor Trisha. Udhayanidhi had allegedly made a double-meaning remark during a Cauvery protest meeting in August, while the DMK has claimed that the comment was edited and misrepresented.
Vijay also accused the DMK of scrapping schemes introduced by the AIADMK when it came to power, alleging that the DMK believed voters had forgotten its past mistakes and corruption.
He said the people of Tamil Nadu had rejected that narrative by electing his government.
“People have mandated leaders like Anna, MGR, NTR and now Vijay. The DMK accuses the TVK government of scrapping schemes introduced by them. But the same DMK scrapped many schemes of the AIADMK government when it came to power. The DMK thinks the people of Tamil Nadu have forgotten its corruption and mistakes, but that is not the case, that is why the people have elected us,” he added.
Vijay also mentioned Ratheesh, who was said to have undue influence in Tamil Nadu's liquor administration and was a key figure with regards to decision-making within TASMAC during DMK's reign, questioning who he was and who he is close to and why he has been in hiding in Dubai.
The remarks triggered strong protests from DMK members, who trooped into the well of the House and gathered in front of the Speaker’s podium. As the disruption continued, the Speaker ordered their eviction.
Vijay, however, intervened and asked the Speaker to allow the opposition members to respond. With the DMK MLAs continuing their protest, the Speaker declined to give them the floor, following which they staged a walkout.
(With inputs from ANI)