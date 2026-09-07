Tamil Nadu CM Vijay alleges DMK leaders collected money in name of party funds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had accused the DMK of corruption involving party funds.

Vijay claimed that the ED had named former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.

He also alleged that the Sarkaria Commission report, constituted in 1976 to probe allegations against the then DMK government, and its examination of the Veeranam drinking water project had accused former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi of misusing his official position.

Citing the report, Vijay said allegations had been raised over the award of the contract for manufacture and supply of pipes to Satyanarayana Brothers for the project, valued at over Rs 16 crore. He said the report referred to an alleged demand for a 2.5% commission and payments totalling around Rs 29 lakh in several instalments between 1970 and 1974.

Vijay further said the report contained allegations that then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had used his official position to facilitate the award of the contract and exerted pressure on then Chief Engineer Hussain over the tender amount. He repeatedly stressed that he was citing allegations recorded in the Commission report and not making fresh charges on behalf of his government.

Vijay cited an ED communication concerning alleged manipulation of MAWS tenders where the agency had alleged that contractors were made to pay between 7.5% and 10% of the value of contracts as bribes, with some of the collections described in records as “party funds”.