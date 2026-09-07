Tamil Nadu: Seven resolutions adopted in 1 session, but how effective are they?

CHENNAI: From opposing Mekedatu project to seeking the abolition of NEET, freeze on Lok Sabha strength, mandatory recital of ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’, withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill, exemption from TET for teachers appointed after 2010, and use of Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court, the state Assembly has so far passed seven resolutions in the first budget session of the TVK government. The flurry of resolutions has revived the question over the effectiveness of the exercise, particularly the extent to which it can influence the decisions of the centre.

For the most part, an Assembly resolution is not a law. It does not, by itself, compel the union government, another state government, or a statutory authority to act. Yet, that does not make it meaningless.

Since 1967, the TN Assembly has adopted 212 government resolutions during the regimes of the two Dravidian majors — 111 under DMK governments and 101 under AIADMK governments. The subjects have been wide-ranging, from Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar and Mekedatu to NEET, centre-state relations, delimitation, Katchatheevu and the rights of Lankan Tamils.

Interestingly, the practice dates back to the Indian Councils Act, 1909, which enabled members of provincial legislative councils to move resolutions on matters of public interest and vote on them. Although most Assembly resolutions do not have the force of law, they can carry considerable political and institutional significance.

A unanimous resolution strengthens a state government’s position while negotiating with the union government or another state.