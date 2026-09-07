Tamil Nadu: Seven resolutions adopted in 1 session, but how effective are they?

CHENNAI: From opposing Mekedatu project to seeking the abolition of NEET, freeze on Lok Sabha strength, mandatory recital of ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’, withdrawal of the FCRA Amendment Bill, exemption from TET for teachers appointed after 2010, and use of Tamil as the principal language of the Madras High Court, the state Assembly has so far passed seven resolutions in the first budget session of the TVK government. The flurry of resolutions has revived the question over the effectiveness of the exercise, particularly the extent to which it can influence the decisions of the centre.
For the most part, an Assembly resolution is not a law. It does not, by itself, compel the union government, another state government, or a statutory authority to act. Yet, that does not make it meaningless.
Since 1967, the TN Assembly has adopted 212 government resolutions during the regimes of the two Dravidian majors — 111 under DMK governments and 101 under AIADMK governments. The subjects have been wide-ranging, from Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar and Mekedatu to NEET, centre-state relations, delimitation, Katchatheevu and the rights of Lankan Tamils.
Interestingly, the practice dates back to the Indian Councils Act, 1909, which enabled members of provincial legislative councils to move resolutions on matters of public interest and vote on them. Although most Assembly resolutions do not have the force of law, they can carry considerable political and institutional significance.
A unanimous resolution strengthens a state government’s position while negotiating with the union government or another state.
More importantly, the Constitution or a statute may specifically attach legal or constitutional consequences to certain resolutions. The 1967 resolution seeking the renaming of Madras State as Tamil Nadu and resolutions relating to the abolition or revival of the legislative council illustrate this distinction.
The political importance was demonstrated by the unanimous resolution adopted by the Assembly on August 30, 2011, urging reconsideration of the death sentences of three convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
Though the then Union Law Minister Salman Khursid made it clear that the resolution was not binding on the centre, he said it would be taken seriously. Resolutions pertaining to inter-state water disputes in December 2014 and March 2015 concerning Mullaiperiyar dam and Mekedatu showed that resolutions can serve as instruments of political pressure.
Katchatheevu, on the other hand, demonstrates the limits and political utility of resolutions. Since the issue involves India’s relations with Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu has limited direct constitutional authority and must largely exert pressure on the centre.
The Assembly opposed the union government’s 1974 decision and subsequently adopted resolutions seeking retrieval of Katchatheevu in 1991, 2013 and 2014 during AIADMK regimes and in 2025 during the DMK rule.
Ultimately, the importance of a resolution lies in formally establishing the collective position of an elected House, mobilising political support, strengthening negotiations, and influencing administrative and legal action.