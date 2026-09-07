TN Archaeologists begin fresh hunt for submerged Poompuhar

MAYILADUTHURAI: The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA), in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University, on Sunday commenced underwater excavation off the Poompuhar coast to search for submerged structures and evidence linked to the ancient port city of Kaveripoompattinam. Minister for Archaeology A Rajmohan inaugurated the excavation along with Director of Archaeology V P Jayaseelan.

The exploration will be conducted about 2km offshore across approximately 250 sq km, at depths ranging from two to 60 metres, and will continue till September 23. The excavation team comprises up to 10 professional divers and archaeologists-cum-divers, including TNSDA Joint Director Dr Yatish Kumar, Archaeology Officer K Vasanthakumar, and archaeologists Barat Kumar and Kaleeshvaran. The team also includes TNSDA Joint Director Dr S Sivanandam (retd), GIS specialist Professor Dr Muthusankar, and Professor Sivakolundhu from the Indian Maritime University.

Joint Director Yatish Kumar told TNIE that side-scan sonar and echosounders would be used to identify anomalies on the seabed, following which divers would excavate the locations.