TNPDCL bribe network under lens after 12 officials booked in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Surprise inspections by officers from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) at the Tiruchy Regional TNPDCL office in Tennur last week resulted in seizure of around Rs 24 lakh in cash and digital transactions. Twelve TNPDCL officials including assistant executive engineers, assistant engineer, junior engineer assistant account inspector, revenue supervisor, office assistants were booked.

The searches conducted on August 27 led to the seizure of Rs 1.07 lakh unaccounted cash. Officials also uncovered UPI transactions worth Rs 13.58 lakh. Further suspicious transactions of around Rs 9 lakh identified in bank accounts and other digital trails are under scrutiny, taking the total suspected illegal transactions to around Rs 24 lakh.

The case was registered on August 28 under sections 7 of the prevention of the corruption Act, 1988, based on the complaint from the senior revenue inspector T Suresh from the district inspection cell, Tiruchy.

Sources said the bribe collection was linked to services such as obtaining temporary electricity connections, converting temporary connections into permanent ones after completion of construction, increasing load capacity, and changing power phases.Consumers were often told that delays were inevitable unless additional payments were made to expedite the process.

In cases involving construction-related temporary connections, officials allegedly demanded payments based on the scale of the project, with bribe allegedly going up to Rs 1 lakh. Consumers were also told that additional costs were required for installing new poles or extending lines in areas without nearby infrastructure-charges that, while partly legitimate, were allegedly inflated and diverted as illegal gratification.