Two children aged eight and four run over by truck near Maravadi in Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: Two children — identified as H Kadirvel (8), a Class 2 student and his brother H Sanjiv (4) were killed in a road accident near Maravadi on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, K Harikrishnan (30), a daily wage worker from Kamaraj Nagar near Maravadi was visiting his mother's home in Gettur with his two children Kadirvel and Sanjiv.

After the visit, he was returning home along NH44 when he lost control of his vehicle, which fell on the road. While Harikrishnan was flung to the roadside, his two children were lying on the road and were run over by an oncoming lorry. Both of them died on the spot, police said.

Following the accident, the driver absconded, and the lorry was seized, they added. Meanwhile, the bodies of the two children were sent to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Madhikonplayam police have registered a case, and a search is underway to locate the driver.