Use of faulty weighing scales by Tiruchy vendors rampant despite checks and penal action

TIRUCHY: Officials of the labour department conduct inspections and take punitive action regularly, yet the use of manipulated, and unauthosied weighing scales continue to be used across Tiruchy’s busy markets.

According to sources, in the last eight months inspections were carried out at several places, including NSB Road, Gandhi Market, the Central Bus Stand, Singarathoppu market and Uzhavar Sandhai.

At least four raids were conducted on NSB Road, five in Gandhi Market, three near the Central Bus Stand and four in Singarathoppu, apart from periodic checks in other vending zones. Several faulty weighing instruments were seized during the raids, however, complaints of violations remain unabated.

A senior labour department official said enforcement remains a challenge. “Most vendors do not have permanent addresses, making it difficult to initiate penal action or track repeat offenders. Though fine of up to Rs 50,000 can be imposed as per law on repeat offenders, it is often not practical. Hence, seizure of faulty weighing instruments remains the primary action,” the official said.

Officials noted that vendors employ several deceptive techniques to manipulate weights. These include attaching concealed metal plates beneath weighing scales, tampering with digital devices by switching measurement modes, and offering misleading pricing combinations such as 1 kg for Rs 80 and 1.5 kg for Rs 100.”