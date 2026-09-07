Was offered crores, minister post after TN polls, alleges IUML MLA SSB Syed Farooq Basha

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A controversy erupted after IUML MLA from Vaniyambadi SSB Syed Farooq Basha on Saturday alleged that some political party had approached him with crores of rupees after the recently concluded Assembly election and asked which ministerial post he would like to have. However, Basha said that IUML “chased” them away, adding that they were not people who bowed down to money but stood by their principles. TNIE tried to contact MLA Basha for a comment, but he was unavailable.

Basha made the allegations during IUML district general council meeting in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday. Claiming that he and Minister A M Shahjahan were approached with the offer, he said, “Two persons came in plainclothes with boxes of cash and letter pads, and asked Minister Shahjahan and I to sign next to whichever ministerial posts we wanted.

But we believed that Allah would give us a position, and they eventually called us and gave us a ministerial post,” claimed Basha. In the video of his speech, Basha appeared to further elaborate on the allegation, but another leader was seen cautioning him not to discuss certain matters publicly. In the meeting, he reiterated why the IUML had left the DMK alliance, and alleged that the DMK attempted to form a coalition with the “BJP-supported AIADMK” after the elections.

Following the allegations, DMK IT wing on Sunday posted on X: “Horse-trading allegations being confirmed repeatedly”.

Meanwhile, the TVK IT wing, referring to the alleged plan hatched by DMK and AIADMK to form an alliance, posted that the DMK stands exposed and more of this would continue in the days to come.