Wind power generation in TN rises 3.3% as July, August output surges

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s wind power generation increased 3.31% between April and August this year, compared to the previous year in the same period. This was aided by higher generation in July and August after a weak start to the season.

Between April 1 and August 31, the state generated 10,446 million units (MU) of wind energy, compared with 10,112 MU during the corresponding period in 2025, according to Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) data accessed by TNIE.

Generation was lower year-on-year in each of the first three months. It fell 7.8% in April, 27.2% in May and 22.2% in June. Taken together, wind generation during April-June was 3,601.4 MU, about 22.7% lower than the 4,658.2 MU generated during the same period last year.

The trend reversed in July, when generation rose to 3,401 MU from 3,045 MU in July 2025, an increase of 11%. The improvement was much sharper in August, with generation rising nearly 43% to 3,444 MU from 2,408 MU a year earlier.

A senior TNGECL official said wind generation had crossed 100 MU on several days in July and remained strong through much of August. Daily generation touched 142.430 MU in August, the highest recorded in the state, surpassing the previous record of 123.8 MU set in August 2025.

The July-August performance proved decisive for the five-month tally. Generation during the two months together stood at 6,845 MU this year, 25.5% higher than the 5,453 MU recorded during the corresponding period last year.

K Venkatachalam, Chief Advisor and CEO of the Renewable Energy Producers Association, said TNGECL should bring out a policy to facilitate the addition of wind and solar capacity without waiting for a separate battery energy storage system policy.