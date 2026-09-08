16-year-old boy found dead in Madurai waterbody, family suspects foul play

MADURAI: A 16-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday morning was found dead in a waterbody at Anaiuyr in Koodal Pudur on Monday. The family refused to accept his body after autopsy, suspecting foul play as he was in touch with a girl from a different caste. Police ruled out honour killing angle stating both were from intermediate-caste Hindu communities.

According to police, the boy K Tamilselvan of Vallalar Nagar went for a dip in a kanmoi in Anaiyur along with five friends on Sunday and allegedly drowned. Failing to find him, the others returned home but did not inform Tamilselvan’s parents. Since he did not come even after a long time, Tamilselvan’s family searched for him and lodged a complaint in Koodal Pudur police station.

On Monday, police recovered his body from the kanmoi and sent it to the government Rajaji hospital for autopsy.

Tamilselvan’s family members refused to accept the body. They said he might not have drowned. Speaking to media persons, the family said Tamilselvan was in touch with a girl from a different community and the girl’s father had warned him.

They added that the girl’s father was near the kanmoi when the body was recovered and had passed adverse comments.

However, police ruled out honour killing angle saying both families are from intermediate caste Hindu communities. Further, they said CCTV footage showed the six boys going together and only five coming back. The boys will be questioned, police said.