Activists slam CCMC for 'selective' encroachment removal drive in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Traders and social activists have criticised the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for allegedly adopting a selective approach in removing encroachments, pointing to the civic body's recent drive in Race Course while similar violations continue unchecked on Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram.

CCMC's town planning officials, accompanied by police personnel, recently cleared encroachments from pedestrian pathways and roadside areas in Race Course. The action, however, has drawn criticism from activists, who questioned why similar measures have not been taken in other parts of the city despite repeated complaints.

Activists alleged that the encroachments in Race Course were removed on priority as several senior government officials, including the District Collector and District Revenue Officer, as well as influential residents, have their residences in the area. They claimed that the civic body would have acted with the same urgency elsewhere if complaints from ordinary residents had received similar attention.

The issue has particularly come into focus on Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram, one of the city's busiest commercial stretches. The pedestrian pathways there were widened as part of the Smart City initiative, with the objective of improving pedestrian movement in an area witnessing heavy footfall and significant commercial activity.

However, activists and residents said the widened pathways have been occupied by traders and shopkeepers who have allegedly extended their businesses onto the pedestrian space. In several stretches, individuals have set up temporary shops and displays, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road and navigate through traffic.