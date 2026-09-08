Activists slam CCMC for 'selective' encroachment removal drive in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Traders and social activists have criticised the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for allegedly adopting a selective approach in removing encroachments, pointing to the civic body's recent drive in Race Course while similar violations continue unchecked on Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram.
CCMC's town planning officials, accompanied by police personnel, recently cleared encroachments from pedestrian pathways and roadside areas in Race Course. The action, however, has drawn criticism from activists, who questioned why similar measures have not been taken in other parts of the city despite repeated complaints.
Activists alleged that the encroachments in Race Course were removed on priority as several senior government officials, including the District Collector and District Revenue Officer, as well as influential residents, have their residences in the area. They claimed that the civic body would have acted with the same urgency elsewhere if complaints from ordinary residents had received similar attention.
The issue has particularly come into focus on Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram, one of the city's busiest commercial stretches. The pedestrian pathways there were widened as part of the Smart City initiative, with the objective of improving pedestrian movement in an area witnessing heavy footfall and significant commercial activity.
However, activists and residents said the widened pathways have been occupied by traders and shopkeepers who have allegedly extended their businesses onto the pedestrian space. In several stretches, individuals have set up temporary shops and displays, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road and navigate through traffic.
Residents and social activists have been demanding that the CCMC clear the encroachments and restore the pathway for public use. Despite repeated demands, they alleged that no significant action has been taken so far.
Activists have now urged the civic body to adopt a uniform policy and remove encroachments irrespective of the locality or the status of residents in the area.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said, "We have begun removing encroachments across the city and the Race Course area was part of our drive. There is no selective approach in removing encroachments by our officials. The Cross Cut Road in Gandhipuram area is also on our list and we shall be removing encroachments there soon."