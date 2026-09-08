Bypolls on October 6 for two seats in TN and one in Puducherry

TVK may field Kumaravel in Madurantakam bye-election

Kumaravel and Sathyabama had won the Madurantakam and Dharapuram seats, respectively, as AIADMK candidates. They resigned as MLAs on May 26 and later joined the TVK. Kumaravel is now one of the TVK’s deputy general secretaries and is likely to be fielded in Madurantakam. Sathyabama holds TVK’s Tiruppur South-East district secretary post.

The five election petitions were filed challenging the victories of C Joseph Vijay from Tiruchy (East), S Jayakumar from Perundurai, C Vijayabaskar from Viralimalai, M R Vijayabaskar from Karur and Esakki Subaya from Ambasamudram.

The petitions broadly seek the setting aside of the winners’ elections and, in some cases, a declaration that the respective petitioners be declared elected.

The latter relief assumes significance, as the Madras High Court has observed that holding a by-election while an election petition is pending could potentially result in two persons being declared elected from the same constituency. S Inigo Irudayaraj has challenged Vijay’s election from Tiruchy (East), alleging suppression of material information and irregularities in election expenditure and campaigning.

Thoppu N D Venkatachalam has challenged Jayakumar’s election from Perundurai, while K K Chellapandian has challenged C Vijayabaskar’s election from Viralimalai, alleging, among other things, the distribution of coupons promising household appliances and cash to voters.

The elections of M R Vijayabaskar from Karur and Esakki Subaya from Ambasamudram have also been challenged through petitions pending before the Madras High Court.

The ECI had told the Madras High Court on August 24 that it did not intend to hold by-elections in the five constituencies until the pending election petitions are disposed of.