Chennai ranks 35th in centre’s clean-air survey of 48 cities

CHENNAI: Chennai has been ranked 35th among 48 cities with a population of more than 10 lakh in the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2026, finishing below most major metropolitan cities assessed this year.

The city finished behind Hyderabad (19), Delhi (21), Mumbai (28) and Bengaluru (32), but ahead of Kolkata (38). The national million-plus category was topped by Lucknow with 198 points, followed by Indore (197) and Jabalpur (195).

Within Tamil Nadu, Tiruchy performed significantly better than Chennai, ranking 12th nationally with 183 points. Madurai, the third Tamil Nadu city in the above-10-lakh category, ranked 39th with 132.1 points, making it the lowest-ranked million-plus city in the state.

Tamil Nadu also had a city in the smallest population category. Thoothukudi, with a population below three lakh for the survey classification, scored 142.2 points and ranked 35th among 40 cities in that category.