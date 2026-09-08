CM Vijay targets DMK over corruption; Udhayanidhi calls speech ‘memorised cinema script’

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched a broadside against the opposition DMK, invoking the Enforcement Directorate (ED) letters and the 50-year-old Sarkaria Commission report to accuse the party of indulging in “scientific corruption” during its stints in power.

Responding to the allegations outside the House, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin called the CM’s address a “memorised cinema script” that sought to deflect to decades-old issues without responding to his pointed questions on the state’s law and order.

In his 45-minute reply to the debate on the Home Department, Vijay targeted DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, current party president MK Stalin, and LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin as alleged beneficiaries of corruption, triggering loud protests from DMK members, who later staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Citing ED documents, the CM listed out alleged corruption during the DMK regime in the municipal administration department and in Tasmac. ‘Malpractice, fraud, manipulation, abuse of power, and organised crime syndicate’ were the words used by ED on graft during the DMK regime, the CM said.