DVAC names ex-minister Nehru, 12 others in Rs 1,020-crore corruption case

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has named former minister K N Nehru and his two brothers among 13 persons as accused in a case regarding the alleged manipulation of government tenders under the Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply department, and the collection of illegal gratification, disguised as “party fund”. The FIR alleges a wrongful gain of Rs 1,020 crore and states that illegal gratification was collected at 7.5%-10% of the contract value.

The case, registered on Friday, follows a DVAC inquiry based on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) 258-page report on alleged irregularities in government contracts between 2021 and 2025. The FIR alleges that K N Nehru, named as the prime accused, had facilitated access to senior IAS officers and influenced tender-awarding procedures.

Nehru’s brothers — K N Manivannan (A2) and N Ravichandran (A3) — have been accused of coordinating the collection and routing of illegal gratification. A calculation sheet recovered from Manivannan’s phone allegedly records receipts of Rs 11.982 crore and disbursements of Rs 11.669 crore, with a substantial portion allegedly passed on to him. The FIR alleges that Nehru allowed his brothers to coordinate with his close associate, Kavi Prasad, to collect illegal gratification from contractors and public servants. The document states Rs 1 crore was collected from V R Water Infra at Avinashi on Ravichandran’s directions. The FIR also cites other alleged V R Water Infra collections of Rs 2.77 crore, Rs 5 crore, Rs 2 crore, and Rs 4 crore.