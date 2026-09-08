Tamil Nadu

Government will set up panel to identify Panchami lands: Minister Vanni Arasu

Arasu added that several committees had earlier been constituted to identify Panchami lands, but their work had not progressed.
Vanni Arasu, Minister for Social Justice at Secretariat.
Vanni Arasu, Minister for Social Justice at Secretariat.Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu on Monday announced in the Assembly that the state government will soon constitute a special commission to identify and facilitate the recovery of Panchami lands.

Responding to the request of CPI MLA R Marimuthu for forming a separate board for retrieving the Panchami lands, the minister said the proposed commission would be more effective than the committees constituted earlier for identifying Panchami lands and would function under the guidance of CM C Joseph Vijay.

Around 12 lakh acres of land had originally been earmarked for the Adi Dravidar community during the British rule, but only about 1.86 lakh acres remained as Panchami land at present, he said. Arasu added that several committees had earlier been constituted to identify Panchami lands, but their work had not progressed.

Minister Vanni Arasu
Panchami lands

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com