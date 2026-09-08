Madras HC seeks report on plea over caste violence in Kansapuram

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a report from the state government on a PIL filed seeking measures to prevent caste-based violence against oppressed community people in Kansapuram village in Virudhunagar.

The litigant V Periyasamy, an advocate and resident of the village, stated in his petition that nearly 350 families belonging to the Devendrakula Vellalar community and 2,300 persons belonging to the dominant community are residing in the above village. During marriages and other auspicious functions, the members of the Devendrakula Vellalar community carry ‘seer varisai’ (gift articles) through the public pathway, by bursting crackers and beating drums, etc.

Since the pathways are predominantly inhabited by dominant community members, the former are allegedly subjected to caste-based insults and criminal intimidation, among others, Periyasamy claimed.

In June, an FIR was registered after a person from the Devendrakula Vellalar community alleged that he was threatened by dominant community members while carrying ‘seer varisai’ for his niece’s ear-piercing ceremony.

Despite the same, another incident took place on August 26, in which people from the said community were assaulted, and their properties were damaged, he alleged. However, instead of arresting the accused, the police permitted them to participate in the peace committee meeting, while arresting three persons from the victim’s community in a connected case, he further stated and alleged bias on the part of the officials.

He requested the court to establish a temporary police outpost in the area to prevent further violence and ensure that the oppressed community members can safely use the common pathway.

A bench of Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel directed the authorities concerned to file a report before the next hearing on October 7.