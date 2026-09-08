Man kills father-in-law for barring wife, kids from rejoining him in TN

THOOTHUKUDI: Police are in search of a 27-year-old man who allegedly murdered his father-in-law at Muthaiahpuram in Thoothukudi district for restraining his wife and children from going back to his home.

The deceased was Muniyasamy of Velayuthapuram at Muthaihapuram. He was an autorickshaw driver. The suspect is P Murugan of Gurudev Nagar of Avaniyapuram in Madurai. He married Vaishnavi, the daughter of Muniyasamy five years ago. The couple has two children.

Muniyasamy took his daughter and grandchildren to his home at Muthaiyapuram two months ago as Murugan was torturing them under the influence of alcohol.

Murugan had asked his wife to return home on many occasions, however Muniyasamy had allegedly prevented it.

Murugan arrived with his friends on a bike from Madurai by 2 am on Monday, and attacked Muniyasamy who was asleep at his house. Murugan fled after the crime.

Muniyasamy was rushed to the Tirunelveli medical college hospital but he died later in the day. The Muthiahpuram police registered an FIR against Murugan and his aides. A search has been launched to nab the trio.