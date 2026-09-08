Mother seeks arrest of headmistress after Dalit teen’s suicide in Madurai

MADURAI: The mother of a 16-year-old Scheduled Caste girl, who committed suicide on August 25, lodged a complaint with the Madurai district collector on Monday, demanding the arrest of a caste Hindu headmistress of a government school in Usilampatti.
The petitioner, P Thavamani (40) of Ambedkar Nagar in Thottapanayakanur in Usilampatti, said her daughter P Nisanthi ended her life after the teaching head, Vimaladevi of Government Model Higher Secondary School in Usilampatti, had insulted them as she ordered them to leave the school premises after they had arrived seeking admission on August 24.
Recalling the incident, Thavamani told mediapersons that both Nisanthi and she were asked to wait for more than 30 minutes before they went inside the room. HM Vimaladevi was not convinced about Nisanthi’s credentials even though a teacher at her previous school had provided positive comments.
The HM was annoyed as Thavamani beseeched her with folded hands. She instantly tapped down Thavamani’s hands and angrily told the mother and her daughter to move away from the premises by stating admission would not be given. Thavamani claimed Vimala also passed casteist slurs.
Nisanthi was inconsolable although we assured her that we would find a different school to pursue her dream of nursing but she ended her life. “The HM’s disparaging comments and conduct killed my daughter. I want justice for her death.
The HM should be arrested, the chargesheet in the case must be filed within the stipulated period of two months and appropriate compensation should be issued for the family,” she said while crying.
A case was earlier registered against Vimaladevi under BNSS 194 (unnatural death) on August 25 though BNS Section 108 (abetment of suicide) and Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Act were later invoked. (To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact Tamil Nadu health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)