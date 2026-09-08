Nearly impossible to file corruption cases against the powerful, says Madras HC judge

CHENNAI: It was “almost impossible” to register corruption cases against powerful persons in the country, observed the Madras High Court on Monday, while questioning the delay in obtaining sanction to prosecute two IAS officers in a tender irregularities case, involving former minister S P Velumani.

“How difficult it is to register corruption cases against powerful people in this country? A judge sitting in this court is trying and trying. If there were no public-spirited persons or judges, there would not be any corruption cases against anyone in this country,” Justice N Anand Venkatesh remarked.

The observation came while hearing a contempt petition filed by NGO Arappor Iyakkam over the delay in completing proceedings against Velumani and three IAS officers. When counsel sought more time to clarify the delay, Justice Venkatesh said society had reached a point where people no longer get agitated by corruption. “Isn’t there a time limit for dealing with files against corruption?” he asked.

Velumani is accused of abusing his position as municipal administration minister by allegedly favouring relatives and associates while awarding road work contracts in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations.

Based on a complaint by Arappor Iyakkam, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered an FIR under provisions of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.