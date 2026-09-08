New secretariat-cum-assembly complex planned at TN's Pattinapakkam at Rs 1,200 crore

CHENNAI: The state government has identified around 26.36 acres of land at Pattinapakkam, south of Santhome and at the southern end of the Marina coastline, for the construction of a new secretariat-cum-assembly complex. The integrated complex is proposed to have around 20 lakh sq ft of built-up area spread across a 15-storey structure, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

A highly placed official told the TNIE that the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB), which own portions of the land, have granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for using their respective parcels. An order granting administrative approval is expected to be issued in a few days. “Among the three locations considered, Pattinapakkam emerged as the suitable site due to the availability of government land and the relatively easier approval process for taking up the project,” the official added.

Meanwhile, in view of the anticipated traffic demand along the stretch due to the proposed project, the state highways department has decided to construct a 3.5-km elevated corridor from Lighthouse to Thiru Vi Ka Bridge in Adyar. The alignment of the corridor — whether along Kamarajar Salai/Santhome High Road or the Loop Road — will be finalised after a detailed study, sources said.