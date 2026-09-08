Newlywed severely injured as crackers stored illegally in house explode in TN's Erode

ERODE: A 24-year-old newlywed sustained severe burn injuries after firecrackers, stored in violation of norms, at his house, exploded unexpectedly at Nasiyanur near Chithode in Erode district on Monday.

The injured person was identified as K Surya, of Kamaraj Street in Nasiyanur. According to police, N Kamaraj (60), father of the victim, runs a fireworks store and a restaurant on Erode Road.

Kamaraj had allegedly stored large quantities of high-decibel crackers on the first floor of his two-storey house. On Monday, Surya was attempting to shift some of the cracker sacks stored on the first floor to another location when they suddenly exploded.

Surya, who suffered burn injuries to his chest, face and hands, was rushed to the hospital. He had reportedly got married only two weeks ago. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the fire. Erode District Collector S Kandasamy and Superintendent of Police DV Kiran Shruthi also inspected the site.

Revenue officials seized the unexploded crackers found at the spot. While addressing reporters, Collector S Kandasamy said, “Kamaraj has a license to run a cracker shop. However, crackers were stored at home in violation of the norms.”