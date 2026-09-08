Panchayat secretary suspended after Dalit sanitation worker’s suicide attempt in TN

MADURAI: A day after Dalit sanitation worker in Kambur panchayat D Sasikala (37) tried to die by suicide alleging caste discrimination, Kottampatti BDO P Ramamoorthi on Monday placed the panchayat secretary S Roopa under suspension.

Kottampatti police registered a case against her under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Meanwhile, Sasikala continues to receive treatment in the Government Rajaji Hospital. Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu in a post on X confirmed the action taken against Roopa and said the TVK government will not tolerate caste discrimination unlike previous governments.

Sasikala, who lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, stated in her petition that on July 17 Roopa, a caste hindu, discriminated against the scheduled caste workers. On July 21, Roopa had allegedly stated that workers from the MBC community should not be allowed to work in a Dalit settlement.

On July 24, she forced her to pick up her footwear and place it inside the panchayat office, Sasikala said, adding that when she lodged complaints she received death threats. She had earlier lodged a complaint with the collector.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts contact TN Health Department’s helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)