Police deny MLA’s charge of harassing Muslims in TN's Tirunelveli

CHENNAI ,TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli city police on Monday denied charges levelled by MMK president and MLA MH Jawahirullah that Muslims in Melapalayam were being questioned by police.

Jawahirullah alleged that several Muslim residents were taken to police stations without notices, and that biometric details were taken. Further, he alleged that police clicked their photographs from different angles and made them sign on some papers.

Jawahirullah added that most of those questioned were people who had been involved in minor cases about 20 years ago.

Stating that police action had created fear among the residents that they could be falsely linked to cases in other states, Jawahirullah said police must stop creating unnecessary tension and ensure such incidents do not recur.

A senior police officer denied the MLA’s allegations, He said it was part of an ongoing state-wide drive to create a database of history-sheeters and had been given a religious colour.

“The city has around 648 history-sheeters from all sections. We have so far completed the documentation of around 350 history-sheeters. We do not target any community, as claimed by the MLA.

It is our duty to keep track of people with a large number of criminal cases. That is the very reason the police open history sheets for such people,” the official said, requesting anonymity.