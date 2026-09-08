Probe launched against former minister Vijayabaskar, Madras HC told

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday was informed that the police have initiated an inquiry against former minister C Vijayabaskar, in connection with a complaint alleging him of failing to return Rs 4 crore to an AIADMK candidate.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan recorded the submission of Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani that the Illuppur police in Pudukkottai district had summoned complainant Dhana Vimal — the AIADMK candidate — for a preliminary inquiry. As he sought more time, the police was told to file a progress report by September 15. The submission came during the hearing of Vimal’s petition seeking an FIR against Vijayabaskar.

Vimal alleged that Vijayabaskar — then AIADMK Pudukkottai district secretary — contacted him in November 2025 and asked him to arrange Rs 5 crore to prove his financial capacity to meet election expenses. He claimed that Vijayabaskar assured him of returning the money once the candidature was announced. Vimal alleged that he handed over Rs 4.5 crore through contractor Sothupalai Murugesan in March 2026, but only Rs 50 lakh was returned.