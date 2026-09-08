Pushed by jumbo ‘Vettaiyan’, Woman suffers hip fracture in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant, nicknamed ‘Vettaiyan’, has kept Periyanaickenpalayam forest department staff on their toes after entering residential areas Sunday night. A 49-year-old woman was injured around 9.30 pm after encountering the elephant at RV Nagar near Naickenpalayam, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The injured woman, P Parvathy, a construction worker, was taken to the local hospital. She sustained a hip fracture and is said to be out of danger.

According to forest sources, Parvathy was entering her house when the elephant, which had strayed into the area from Naickenpalayam forest, pushed her to the ground.

Forest personnel had already been tracking the animal, which had ventured nearly 2 km from the forest. They alerted residents and advised them to remain indoors.

After the incident, the elephant moved deeper into RV Nagar, causing panic among residents. Forest staff positioned themselves ahead of the animal, regulating traffic and preventing people from approaching it. Its movement was closely monitored as it proceeded towards Palamalai Road.