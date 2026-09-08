Release water for special wetting of LBP's second zone: TN farmers

ERODE: Farmers from Erode district have urged the water resources department (WRD) to release water for 15 days for the second zone of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) irrigation, following the earlier release of water for a 15-day special wetting period for the first zone.

As the 2.07 lakh acres of agricultural land are receiving irrigation facilities under the LBP, the farmers point out that while 1,03,500 acres of farmland have already received water, the remaining 1,03,500 acres need it.

A Ramasamy, president (in-charge) of Lower Bhavani Farmers Federation, said, "The Lower Bhavani irrigation area is the largest irrigation area with an area of 2.07 lakh acres. This irrigation area is divided into two zones, and water is being supplied systematically. Due to insufficient southwest monsoon rainfall this year, there is not enough water in the Lower Bhavani Dam."

"Considering the severe drought situation in the irrigation areas, water for special wetting was opened on the evening of August 15 and stopped on the morning of September 1 to meet drinking water needs and protect standing crops. During this special wetting, only about 50% of the total ayacut irrigation area, 1,03,500 acres of land, received water. The remaining 50% of the land, is under the grip of drought. Water must be provided to those lands to save crops."

S Periyasamy, president of Lower Bhavani Ayacut Land Owners Association, "Water was provided to the first zone from August 15 to September 1. Similarly, water must be provided to the second zone for 15 days as well.