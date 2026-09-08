‘River of hatred flowing in TN’: CM Vijay calls for political decency

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay on Monday appealed to political parties and their cadres to exercise restraint in their speeches, saying criticism could be harsh but should not descend into personal attacks, obscenity or defamatory remarks.

Speaking in the Assembly, Vijay said that Tamil Nadu appeared to be witnessing a “river of vulgarity” and a “river of hatred”, with people watching political leaders make defamatory comments about women using double and triple meanings. The remarks are likely in reference to the recent comments made by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, for which he was arrested.

Recalling the humiliation of former CM J Jayalalithaa, he said politics could not be an excuse to demean people, particularly women, and warned that the law would take its course against those making obscene remarks. He also criticised the remarks made by DMK members and said politicians must respect the people’s verdict.