Tamil Nadu to set up 25 Model Registration Hubs to ease queues at sub-registrar offices

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will set up 25 Model Registration Hubs in major registration districts to help ease queues at sub-registrar offices, while also introducing instant delivery of several digital certificates and new real-time checks to prevent fraudulent registrations, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan told the Assembly on Monday.

The hubs will initially be established in north Chennai, central Chennai, south Chennai, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore (North) and will be operated through empanelled service providers selected through tender. The government will also enable instant online delivery, on payment of the prescribed fee, of copies of marriage certificates for marriages registered since 2018, society and chit-fund registration certificates, as well as certified and true copies of previously issued birth and death certificates.

High-volume sub-registrar offices, including Kundrathur and Avinashi, will be provided with additional staff, computers and high-speed scanners. Registered documents will be scanned and returned to applicants immediately. Further, IIT Madras will be engaged as the technical consultant for a Rs 1.66-crore project to improve the performance, security and stability of the Registration department’s STAR software, including during periods of heavy usage.