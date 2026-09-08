Vellore Corporation yet to achieve 100% door-to-door garbage collection

VELLORE: Vellore Corporation Commissioner A Sulthana on Monday urged councillors and officials to work together to strengthen doorstep garbage collection, noting that the civic body has not yet achieved 100% coverage even as other corporations in the state are focusing on waste segregation.

Speaking at the corporation council meeting, Sulthana said sanitation workers were collecting garbage from certain accumulation points on roads from 6 am, leaving them to reach households only around 7.30 am, when many residents have already left for work.

She said improper doorstep collection was resulting in garbage accumulation on roads.

She reiterated the prescribed coverage targets of 200 houses per tricycle garbage collection vehicle, 400 houses per battery-operated vehicle and 750 houses per light commercial vehicle (LCV). City Health Officer (CHO) Prathap Kumar said sanitation workers could save time and cover more households if residents segregated waste before discarding.

Sanitation workers' concerns also came up during the meeting. Councillors said sanitation staff employed at Corporation schools had not received their August salaries. Prathap said the delay was due to the process of issuing a new tender and assured that salaries would be paid by the 8th or 10th of every month hereafter.

Another councillor said sanitation workers were being forced to work continuously from 6 am to 2 pm following a change in working hours. Earlier, they worked in two shifts — 6 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 5 pm — with a break in between. When the councillor sought reintroduction of the earlier schedule, Prathap assured workers would be provided with fixed breaks.