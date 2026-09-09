12 including 10 kids fall ill after eating biryani in TN

THANJAVUR: As many as 12 people including 10 children fell ill after eating chicken biryani from a newly opened shop in Tiruppanandal on Monday. They were admitted past midnight of Monday to Kumbakonam Govt Hospital with complaints of vomiting. Their condition is stable.

Sources said a biryani eatery was inaugurated on Monday near Tiruppanandal panchayat union office. The owner G Gopalakrishnan offered one biryani free for purchasing biryani and there was brisk sales from 9 am to 4 pm.

In the evening, a few people developed vomiting and went to Tiruppanandal Government Hospital where they were given first aid and referred to Government Hospital at Kumbakonam. According to sources, a total of 12 people including 10 children were admitted past-midnight at Kumbakonam GH.

Of those admitted, there were two women aged 23 years and 60 years respectively. Of the ten children aged below 16 years, there are five boys and five girls. Hospital sources said the conditions of all of them are stable. They will be discharged on Wednesday after observation.

The shop remained closed on Tuesday. Officials of Food Safety department inspected the premises and collected samples of raw materials. During the inquiry, the officials found out that the chicken biryani for the inaugural day was prepared at around 3 am on Monday. Some consumers who bought the biryani early in the day kept it till evening and gave it to children after they returned from school.