17 unapproved layouts identified in Kotagiri taluk

NILGIRIS: An RTI reply has revealed that as many as 17 unapproved layouts have been identified in Kotagiri taluk, raising serious questions over the enforcement of building rules and planning regulations in the environmentally sensitive hill region.

Social activist and petitioner Arun Bellie obtained the information from the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). The reply stated that a team headed by Coonoor Sub-Collector and Assistant Director of DTCP had identified irregularities in the layouts.

The committee conducted the inquiry following frequent complaints received by Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru regarding illegal layouts allegedly being promoted through social media. Based on the complaints, the collector constituted a committee to investigate the allegations.

However, activists alleged that no action has been taken against those responsible and that approvals have subsequently been granted without proper scrutiny.

Arun Bellie told TNIE that some of the 17 layouts are being operated as cottage accommodation and urged the authorities to take strict action against the developers responsible. He said such action would serve as a deterrent to others and prevent developers from illegally selling land to unsuspecting members of the public.

Former IAS officer and Chairperson and Coordinator of the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN), Surjit K Chaudhary, also demanded action against the developers, alleging that the projects were promoted in violation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).