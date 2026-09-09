17 unapproved layouts identified in Kotagiri taluk

NILGIRIS: An RTI reply has revealed that as many as 17 unapproved layouts have been identified in Kotagiri taluk, raising serious questions over the enforcement of building rules and planning regulations in the environmentally sensitive hill region.
Social activist and petitioner Arun Bellie obtained the information from the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP). The reply stated that a team headed by Coonoor Sub-Collector and Assistant Director of DTCP had identified irregularities in the layouts.
The committee conducted the inquiry following frequent complaints received by Nilgiris Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru regarding illegal layouts allegedly being promoted through social media. Based on the complaints, the collector constituted a committee to investigate the allegations.
However, activists alleged that no action has been taken against those responsible and that approvals have subsequently been granted without proper scrutiny.
Arun Bellie told TNIE that some of the 17 layouts are being operated as cottage accommodation and urged the authorities to take strict action against the developers responsible. He said such action would serve as a deterrent to others and prevent developers from illegally selling land to unsuspecting members of the public.
Former IAS officer and Chairperson and Coordinator of the Confederation of Environment Associations of Nilgiris (CEAN), Surjit K Chaudhary, also demanded action against the developers, alleging that the projects were promoted in violation of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).
"The whole of the Nilgiris is notified as a planning area. However, these developers have promoted the projects through electronic and social media, their offices and agents, as if they were approved projects. The plots have been sold by misleading the public.
This is a violation of Section 3(1) of the RERA Act, which states that no promoter shall advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale, or invite persons to purchase in any manner any plot, apartment or building, as the case may be, in any real estate project or part of it, in any planning area without registering the project with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority established under the Act," said Surjit.
Surjit, who sent a petition to Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) Chairman K Phanindra Reddy, sought the imposition of the maximum penalty and imprisonment of up to three years against those responsible.
He alleged that their activities violated not only the provisions of the RERA Act but also the hill station building rules framed under the Tamil Nadu District Municipalities Act, the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act and the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act.
He further pointed out that none of the 17 developers had registered their layouts with RERA.