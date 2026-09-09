84% rural TN houses have taps, but supply inadequate

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has provided tap connections to nearly 84% of its rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), but half of the households checked in a CAG audit were not receiving the prescribed minimum of 55 litres of water per person a day.

The performance audit, tabled in the Assembly, found that household coverage increased from 21.76 lakh households, or 17.37%, when the scheme was launched to 1.05 crore households, or 83.94%, in 2024. However, adequate and regular water supply remained a concern.

At the habitation level, none of those test-checked in Nagapattinam received the prescribed 55 litres per capita per day. In Coimbatore, only 8.67% of the habitations examined met the norm, despite the district reporting 100% household tap-connection coverage.