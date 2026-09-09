AIADMK, CPI and PMK oppose, but wetland Bill gets House nod

CHENNAI: Amid opposition, the Assembly on Tuesday ratified a Bill introduced by Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar to do away with the requirement of obtaining prior no objection certificate (NOC) from the district collectors for the development of wetlands in non-planning areas. The new legislation shifts the responsibility to the Director of Town and Country Planning.

When the Bill came for voting, AIADMK MLA Agri SS Krishnamurthy warned that appointing persons who are not from the government will remove accountability. PMK MLA A Ganeshkumar and CPI MLA K Marimuthu demanded that Speaker JCD Prabhakar send the Bill to the review committee. However, the Bill was passed by voice vote with TVK members supporting it.

TN Fire and Rescue Services (Amendment) Bill, 2026, TN Panchayats (Second Amendment) Bill, 2026, TN Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Second Amendment Bill, 2026, and TN Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Amendment Bill, 2026, were among the Bills that were passed on Tuesday.